PV Sindhu Wedding: India’s Star Shuttler Marries Venkat Datta In Udaipur, First Pic Of Newlyweds Out

Olympic medal-winning badminton star PV Sindhu tied the knot with entrepreneur Venkat Datta in a splendid ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on December 22. The intimate event was graced by their closest family members and friends. The first photograph of the newlyweds was shared by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended the wedding.

Sharing his wishes on social media platform X, Shekhawat wrote, “Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.”

Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.@Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/hjMwr5m76y — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 23, 2024

The celebrations are set to continue with a grand reception in Sindhu's hometown, Hyderabad, scheduled for December 24. The wedding festivities began on December 20 with a Sangeet, followed by traditional ceremonies such as Haldi, Pellikuthuru, and Mehendi on December 21.

Sindhu’s father shared insights into the planning of the wedding, revealing that the two families have known each other for a long time, but the wedding arrangements came together within a month. The chosen date was decided to accommodate Sindhu’s demanding training and competition schedule, which resumes next year.

On the professional front, Sindhu recently ended a two-year title drought on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour. She clinched the Syed Modi India International title in Lucknow by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the final. The match, lasting 47 minutes, saw Sindhu triumph in straight games, 21-14, 21-16. This victory marked Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since her Singapore Open win in July 2022, a BWF Super 500 tournament. The Syed Modi India International, a BWF Super 300 tournament, added another accolade to her illustrious career.

In 2023 and 2024, Sindhu reached the finals of prestigious tournaments such as the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but fell short of securing the titles. Her recent triumph in Lucknow is a promising sign as she gears up for a busy year of training and competitions ahead.