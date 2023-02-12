R Madhavan's son Vedaant Clinches 5 Gold, 2 Silver Medals at Khelo India Games 2023; Proud dad Shares Pics

Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan won seven medals at the Khelo India Games 2023 held in Mandhya Pradesh. The proud father shared the news with his fans across social media platforms while congratulating his son and other medal winners. Madhavan wrote: "Congratulations team Maharashtra for the 2 trophyies...Blown away by and very grateful and humbled by the performances and achievements of @fernandes_apeksha (6 golds, 1 silver, PB and records) and @vedaantmadhavan (5golds and 2 silver). Thank you @ansadxb and Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts and Govt of Madhya Pradesh @chouhanshivrajsingh Ji and @official.anuragthakur Ji . So happy and Proud."

VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud pic.twitter.com/ZIz4XAeuwN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

With gods grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m . _____ pic.twitter.com/DRAFqgZo9O — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

Madhavan informed that while Vedaant was part of the team that won the two gold medals, he also clinched gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m while winning silver in 400m and 800m respectively.

After knowing about the glorious achievement, netizens including members of the film industry showered the teenager with congratulatory wishes. Vedaant has become one of India's most promising swimmers over the past couple of years and has already won the country numerous awards on the international level. At the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen, Vedaant won the gold medal in the men`s 800m freestyle event, beating local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn. He had earlier won a silver in the 1500m freestyle at the same meet. Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.

