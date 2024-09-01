Real Madrid Vs Real Betis Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Kylian Mbappe In LaLiga Match Online

Real Madrid are ready to host Real Betis for their LaLiga fixture at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu. Star signing Kylian Mbappe has been the hot topic of town since his arrival and he needs to score some goals to silence his critics which expect him to shine in every game he plays for the Los Blancos. Talking about Kylian Mbappe's performance, the Italian coach further added that the French attacker caused a threat to the opponent's defence in the previous match.

"If you think about defensive work, Mbappe is the last one we have to consider. He's playing very well, he's caused a threat. He hasn't scored many goals, but he's moving around very well. There's no problem with adaptation. The focus is on defensive work and this should be collective, but obviously, a forward's work in defence has to be less committed because that's not his main role," he added.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Real Betis LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Betis going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Betis will be played on Monday (September 02) from 1:00 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Betis going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Betis will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Betis?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Betis will not telecast in India on any TV Channels.

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Betis in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Real Betis can watched on the Galaxy Racer (GXR) website (gxr.world). The GXR has signed a 15-year contract to live stream the LaLiga matches for free, as per IndiaToday.

Ahead of his side's clash against Real Betis in La Liga, Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti said that the players are motivated to play well. Real Madrid are coming into this match after conceding a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas in the previous game week. Against Las Palmas, Vinicius Junior scored the lone goal for the Los Blancos.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said that the home fans will help since they will be playing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The fans will help us. We want to perform at our best. After a tough game against Las Palmas, the team is motivated to play well, to get back to playing well and to be as solid as before," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The head coach added that they have found few problems in the squad after the draw against Las Palmas, and want to make a few changes in the upcoming game.



"The preparation time for the games is adequate because we're used to playing with this schedule and fixing the problems as we've had before. We've talked about it, we've detected the problem and we want to produce a good response tomorrow," he added.