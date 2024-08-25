Real Madrid Vs Valladolid Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Kylian Mbappe In LaLiga Match Online

Ahead of his side's clash against Real Valladolid in La Liga, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that they need to showcase a "good" performance and win their upcoming match. Real Madrid will take on Real Valladolid in their upcoming match in La Liga on Sunday at their home stadium Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said that it is important for them to play infront of their home fans.

"It's always important to play at our stadium. We're looking forward to returning because it's been a long time since we've played there. We have to put on a good display, win the game and have a good day." Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The head coach added that they have worked hard for their upcoming match. ('Welcome To LaLiga,' Fans React As Kylian Mbappe Fails To Fire On Debut As Real Madrid Draw 1-1 Against Mallorca)

"We've prepared well for the match this week. We've worked on what didn't go well in the game against Mallorca. We have fully understood what happened and we've tried to fix it. It will be a good test against Valladolid," he added.

When asked about their previous match in La Liga, the Italian coach said that the Los Blancos lacked "balance" against Mallorca.

"We lacked balance at times and we have to work on this. It's not difficult to find the problem and, when it's clear, it helps to find the solution," he added.

It is the first home game for Real Madrid this season and they will look to impress the fans at the Bernabeu after a slow start to the season. Kylian Mbappe and co will look to dominate the game like they are expected to do. Arch-rivals FC Barcelona made it two out of two wins with a 2-1 comeback victory over their opposition in their previous game of the league.

Checkout the live streaming details of Real Madrid vs Vallaloid LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Vallaloid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played on Sunday (August 25) from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards. (Who Is Kylian Mbappe's Girlfriend Rose Bertram? Know All About Rumoured Relationship Of Real Madrid Star - In Pics)

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valladolid going to be played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valladolid will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valladolid?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valladolid will not telecast in India on any TV Channels.

How can I live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valladolid in India?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Valladolid can watched on the Galaxy Racer (GXR) website (gxr.world). The GXR has signed a 15-year contract to live stream the LaLiga matches for free, as per IndiaToday.

Recapping Real Madrid's previous match against Mallorca, Rodrygo scored in the opening minutes of the match to give Los Blancos an early lead. However, in the second half, they failed to hold the lead and conceded a goal in the 53rd minute when Vedal Muriqi from a set-piece. Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy was also shown a red card in the dying minutes of the match when the French footballer attempted a rash challenge. (With ANI Inputs)