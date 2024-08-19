Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779798https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/welcome-to-laliga-fans-react-as-kylian-mbappe-fails-to-fire-on-debut-as-real-madrid-draw-1-1-against-mallorca-2779798.html
NewsOther Sports
LALIGA

'Welcome To LaLiga,' Fans React As Kylian Mbappe Fails To Fire On Debut As Real Madrid Draw 1-1 Against Mallorca

Kylian Mbappe failed to find the net for Real Madrid on his LaLiga debut against Mallorca and his side had to settle for a draw.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 04:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Welcome To LaLiga,' Fans React As Kylian Mbappe Fails To Fire On Debut As Real Madrid Draw 1-1 Against Mallorca

LaLiga: Real Madrid's title defence did not get off to an ideal start as Mallorca held the Los Blancos with a 1-1 draw at Estadio de Son Moix, Spain. Vedat Muriqi's header in the second-half cancelled Rodrygo's early goal which eventually spoiled Kylian Mbappe's debut in the Spanish top-flight. Madrid started off well with the same lineup used by Carlo Ancelloti which won his team the UEFA Super Cup days before as Brazilian forward Rodrygo curled one in for his side in the 13th minute.

Star signing Kylian Mbappe hasn't played in any other top league than the French (Ligue 1) so fans were quick to welcome him on social media with some trolling after Madrid drew against a side they were expected to win.

Checkout the fans reactions here...

With Mbappe and Bellingham nowhere to be found, Vinicius was arguably Real's only weapon against a disciplined Mallorca defence. But the Brazilian ended up losing his cool and was taunted by the local fans every time he touched the ball.

The Son Moix stadium has been a tough place for Vinicius, who in February 2023 was racially abused by the local supporters there. (La Liga: Perfect Start For Hansi Flick As Robert Lewandowski's Brace Helps FC Barcelona Beat Valencia)

On Sunday, he had several heated exchanges with rivals and was reprimanded by the referee after staring into the stands as if daring fans to shout at him all the more.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made three fine saves to keep the visitor's lead, but there was nothing he could do to Muriqi powerful header from a corner in the 53rd minute that level for the locals.

Vinicius's struggles and Mallorca's equaliser frustrated Real thereafter. They only really threatened twice with similar moves by Mbappe, who sprinted up the left channel in counter-attacks but had his angled strikes denied by an inspired Dominik Greif in goal for Mallorca. Real ended the match with 10-men after defender Ferland Mendy was shown a straight red for a sliding tackle deep into added time. (With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Elections will be held in three phases in J&K amidst terrorists challenge
DNA Video
DNA: Danger of new virus in the world, reaches Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?