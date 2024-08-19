'Welcome To LaLiga,' Fans React As Kylian Mbappe Fails To Fire On Debut As Real Madrid Draw 1-1 Against Mallorca

LaLiga: Real Madrid's title defence did not get off to an ideal start as Mallorca held the Los Blancos with a 1-1 draw at Estadio de Son Moix, Spain. Vedat Muriqi's header in the second-half cancelled Rodrygo's early goal which eventually spoiled Kylian Mbappe's debut in the Spanish top-flight. Madrid started off well with the same lineup used by Carlo Ancelloti which won his team the UEFA Super Cup days before as Brazilian forward Rodrygo curled one in for his side in the 13th minute.

Star signing Kylian Mbappe hasn't played in any other top league than the French (Ligue 1) so fans were quick to welcome him on social media with some trolling after Madrid drew against a side they were expected to win.

Checkout the fans reactions here...

Welcome to La Liga Kylian Mbappe pic.twitter.com/Gb4KDlcwRh (@Dr__Ignacio) August 18, 2024

Mbappe is probably wondering what is going on here. This is La Liga. pic.twitter.com/Oma2SKlJ4f August 18, 2024

The disrespect Ronaldo gets is crazy.



Pellegrini had Ronaldo playing ST, and he STILL performed at a ridiculous level with inferior players.



While Mbappé is struggling in a star studded team.



Don’t ever compare them again. https://t.co/e9M6AM6dbV (@TJayyyy_1) August 18, 2024

Bruh I was literally opening the mbappe cam and pic.twitter.com/vys99LPnxS dj (@chapunaco) August 18, 2024

With Mbappe and Bellingham nowhere to be found, Vinicius was arguably Real's only weapon against a disciplined Mallorca defence. But the Brazilian ended up losing his cool and was taunted by the local fans every time he touched the ball.

The Son Moix stadium has been a tough place for Vinicius, who in February 2023 was racially abused by the local supporters there. (La Liga: Perfect Start For Hansi Flick As Robert Lewandowski's Brace Helps FC Barcelona Beat Valencia)

On Sunday, he had several heated exchanges with rivals and was reprimanded by the referee after staring into the stands as if daring fans to shout at him all the more.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made three fine saves to keep the visitor's lead, but there was nothing he could do to Muriqi powerful header from a corner in the 53rd minute that level for the locals.

Vinicius's struggles and Mallorca's equaliser frustrated Real thereafter. They only really threatened twice with similar moves by Mbappe, who sprinted up the left channel in counter-attacks but had his angled strikes denied by an inspired Dominik Greif in goal for Mallorca. Real ended the match with 10-men after defender Ferland Mendy was shown a straight red for a sliding tackle deep into added time. (With Reuters Inputs)