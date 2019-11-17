Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabs pole position for Brazilian Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has grabbed the pole position for this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix after emerging as the quickest driver in the first and second rounds of qualifying at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 22-year-old Dutchman, who clocked the fastest lap of 1:07.508 in the third round of qualifying, was just 0.123 seconds quicker than four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to secure only the second pole position of his career.

Newly-crowned six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton found something on his final run to at least make a third-place finish in his Mercedes, formula1.com reported.

Though Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished as the fourth-quickest driver in qualifying, he will start at the 14th position at Brazil Grand Prix following a 10-place grid penalty for an engine change.

Mercedes's Valtteri Bottas was fifth fastest ahead of Alexander Albon of Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly was seventh fastest in his Toro Rosso, followed by Haas' Romain Grosjean, Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen and Haas' Kevin Magnussen.