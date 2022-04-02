हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neeraj Chopra

Remember the cute puppy gifted to Neeraj Chopra by Abhinav Bindra? He's all grown up now! Here's PIC

When Neeraj Chopra travelled back from Tokyo Olympics 2020 to India, he was honoured everywhere. He had won India's first gold medal in an individual sport for just the second time and it was indeed a time to celebrate. 

Source: Twitter

When Neeraj Chopra travelled back from Tokyo Olympics 2020 to India, he was honoured everywhere. And why not? He had won India's first gold medal in an individual sport at the Olympics for just the second time and it was indeed a time to celebrate. 

He got many awards and cash prizes but the one gift he cherishes till date is a pet dog he was gifted by another individual gold medallist from India Abhinav Bindra. 

And almost eight months from that momentous occasion, 'Tokyo' the Neeraj's doggo has grown big and he looks cuter. 

Here's his pictures, shared by Neeraj himself:

Neeraj has returned from USA where he was training for the World Championships, Asian Games ad Commonweath Games slated to take place later this year. He will soon resume his training after some much-needed break. Neeraj also looks a lot leaner and fitter than we previously saw him. He had gained more than 10 kgs after Olympics success and worked hard on his fitness when he resumed training in US in Decmeber.   

