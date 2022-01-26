हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Republic Day 2022

Republic Day 2022: Tokyo Games heroes Neeraj Chopra, Devendra Jhajharia and others come together to recite National Anthem

Featuring in the video, released  via social media channels, are 18 of India’s medalists at the Tokyo Games both Olympics and Paralympics. 

Republic Day 2022: Tokyo Games heroes Neeraj Chopra, Devendra Jhajharia and others come together to recite National Anthem
Tokyo Games medallist have come together to recite the National Anthem. (Source: Twitter)

India’s champion athletes who stole the show for the country at the Tokyo Games 2020 have come together on one platform once again. Only this time it is in a different avatar to recite India’s national anthem.

This has been made possible thanks to former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, founder director at the International Institute of Sports Management (IISM), the country’s leading sports management college, along with his team through a concept called The Sports Heroes, which celebrates India’s sporting heroes.

Featuring in the video, released on Monday, via social media channels, are 18 of India’s medalists at the Tokyo Games both Olympics and Paralympics. ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was formally adopted as the National Anthem of India on January 24, 1950. Keeping in mind the importance of this day, the video will hence be unveiled on January 24, 2022.

Watch Neeraj Chopra and others recite National Anthem here...

“Keeping in mind the stupendous success achieved by Indian sportspersons at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and this year’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, IISM has directed and produced the National Anthem which has brought all these athletes together for the first time. The objective this time as well remains the same: To inspire both the people of India and fellow sportspersons to take up Sports and dedicatedly desire to achieve success in this field,” said Kulkarni about the concept.

The rendition featured Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, PR Sreejesh, Lovlina Borgohain, Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal, Pramod Bhagat, Krishna Nagar, Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar, Yogesh Kathunia, Devendra Jhajharia, Praveen Kumar, Suhas Yathiraj, Sharad Kumar, Harvinder Singh and Manoj Sarkar.

(with IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Republic Day 2022Neeraj ChopraRavi Kumar DahiyaSaikhom Mirabai ChanuPR SreejeshLovlina BorgohainSumit AntilManish NarwalPramod BhagatKrishna NagarBhavina PatelNishad KumarYogesh KathuniaDevendra JhajhariaPraveen KumarSuhas YathirajSharad KumarHarvinder SinghManoj SarkarTokyo OlympicsTokyo ParalympicsNational anthem
Next
Story

Neeraj Chopra to be conferred with Padma Shri, Devendra Jhajharia gets Padma Bhushan

Must Watch

PT7M

DNA: Soldiers standing in -20 degree temperature - Watch ground report from last post on LoC