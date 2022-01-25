हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Republic Day 2022

Neeraj Chopra to be conferred with Padma Shri

Another feather in Neeraj Chopra's illustrious career as the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist will be conferred with the Padma Shri award on Republic Day.

Neeraj Chopra to be conferred with Padma Shri
Neeraj Chopra (Source: Twitter)

Another feather in Neeraj Chopra's illustrious career as the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist will be conferred with the Padma Shri award this year.

The Home Ministry on Tuesday (January 25) announced the list of recipients of the Padma awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country. Total 128 people have been honoured this year with the Awards that are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

"This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one)," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

"The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees," the MHA added.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal for India in the Javelin Throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. The Haryana lad is only the second Indian individual after Abhinav Bindra to win Olympic gold.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra not only created history when he clinched a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics but also fulfilled legendary athlete Milkha Singh's wish to see India bringing the biggest laurel back at the mega event in track and field event.

Interestingly, Neeraj is also the first Indian to win the javelin throw at the Commonwealth games as he landed an 86.47m throw to clinch gold at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, Australia.

The star athlete was also conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in November last year for his outstanding achievements.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Republic Day 2022Neeraj ChopraPadma Shri
Next
Story

Neeraj Chopra to be awarded with THIS medal on Republic Day

Must Watch

PT14M5S

Game of Votes: OBC card of Samajwadi Party in UP elections