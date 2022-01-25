Neeraj Chopra to be conferred with Padma Shri

Another feather in Neeraj Chopra's illustrious career as the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist will be conferred with the Padma Shri award this year.

The Home Ministry on Tuesday (January 25) announced the list of recipients of the Padma awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country. Total 128 people have been honoured this year with the Awards that are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

"This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one)," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

"The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees," the MHA added.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.

Govt announces Padma Awards 2022 CDS Gen Bipin Rawat to get Padma Vibhushan (posthumous), Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to be conferred with Padma Bhushan pic.twitter.com/Qafo6yiDy5 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal for India in the Javelin Throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. The Haryana lad is only the second Indian individual after Abhinav Bindra to win Olympic gold.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra not only created history when he clinched a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics but also fulfilled legendary athlete Milkha Singh's wish to see India bringing the biggest laurel back at the mega event in track and field event.

Interestingly, Neeraj is also the first Indian to win the javelin throw at the Commonwealth games as he landed an 86.47m throw to clinch gold at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, Australia.

The star athlete was also conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in November last year for his outstanding achievements.