Rishi Kapoor dies at 67: Sports fraternity pays homage to veteran actor

The sports fraternity came in unison to condole the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on Thusday at the age of 67.

From former Indian opener Virender Sehwag to legendary cricketer VVS Laxman, all took to their social media handles to pay their tributes to the late actor.

Posting a picture of Rishi Kapoor, Laxman expressed his grief on the sad demise of the Bollywood actor while also extending his condolences to his family.

"Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he tweeted.

Sehwag, on the other hand, wrote that he is feeling extremely disheartened to hear about the news of Rishi Kapoor's death.

"Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti !," the former Indian opener wrote.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble also paid homage to his 'childhood hero'.

"#RishiKapoor childhood hero...gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," the former Indian headcoach tweeted.

Let us take a look at how other cricketers have paid their tributes:

Rishi Kapoor, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday night, died on Thursday morning. His brother and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to news agency PTI.

The actor was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment for the same in New York for almost a year before returning to India in September 2019.

In February, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At that time, he had said that he was suffering from an "infection". Following his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever before being discharged soon after.

In a career spanning five decades, he played prominent roles in films such as ‘Karz’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’, ‘Amar, Akbar and Anthony’, ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Nagina’,’ Saagar’, ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’, ‘Chandni’, Damini, 3. Do Dooni Chaar, D-Day, Agneepath and Kapoor & Sons.

He is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor and children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The news of Rishi Kapoor's demise has come just a day after the Bollywood industry had also lost versatile actor Irrfan Khan due to cancer.