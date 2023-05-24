Roger Federer Recalls Hilarious Moment When A Fan Mistook Him For 'Mr Nadal' And Refused To Take Pic

Tennis great Roger Federer revealed a hilarious incident when a fan recently confused the legendary Swiss player for the 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. Federer sent tennis fans around the world into a frenzy when he answered questions on Twitter. Some fans asked about his rivalry with Rafael Nadal. The two of the greatest players were each other's biggest rivals for around 15 years but managed to keep a friendly bond throughout their outstanding careers.

In a virtual interaction after a tennis fan asked Federer if he was ever mistaken for someone else, the 20-time Grand Slam champion recalled a recent incident at Formula 1 where a fan requested him for a photograph addressing him as 'Mr. Nadal'.

When Federer corrected him, the fan left without even getting a photograph clicked with the Swiss star. "Happened the other day at Formula 1. A guy asked "Can I have a picture with you Mr Nadal?". I told him I wasn't Mr Nadal. He apologized and left without taking a picture," the 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted.

Last year in December, Federer revealed an incident when he was not allowed entry in Wimbledon, the same Grand Slam tournament where he has won eight titles, the most by any player. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was stopped by a security guard for not having his membership card with him.

In an episode of The Daily Show, when host Trevor Noah asked him about the incident, the Swiss Maestro said, "When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. So, I'm like, "No, I don't have my membership card but I am a member and I'm just wondering where I can get in," and she said, "Yeah, but you have to be a member." I was like, "I'm just asking you again where can I get in", and she said, "The other side, but you have to be a member."

When a player wins Wimbledon, he immediately becomes a member of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (ALTEC), a feat Federer has accomplished eight times. "So, I look at her one last time and I'm so sorry, I couldn't believe and still can't believe I said this...and because I still feel bad about it. I'd look at her and say, "I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member!" he added. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's most recent match was a doubles game with long-time friend and rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup last year.