Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship title against former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the main event of SummerSlam 2022, which will a Last Man Standing matchup between the two superstars. Lesnar made a surprise return in Smackdown a few weeks back to challenge the Head of the table. WWE announced the blockbuster matchup between Reigns and Lesnar a few minutes after the Smackdown show finished. The Last Man Standing winner is decided by a decision where one of the superstar fails to stand up till the count of 10.

The duo have had a history of winning titles from one another and in Wrestlemania 38, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar becoming a holder of two WWE titles.

After the Smackdown show, WWE announced the one-on-one matchup between the two and tweeted via their official Twitter handle, "One last time. One last match. Last Man Standing. @WWERomanReigns vs. @BrockLesnar Undisputed WWE Universal Championship #SummerSlam @HeymanHustle."

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns: WrestleMania 31 pic.twitter.com/TfoiFZriRD — Luis Perez (@zerepwrestling) June 28, 2022

As told above, Reigns and Lesnar have a long storyline before this clash also. Back in Wrestlemania 31, both the superstars faced each other when Reigns was establishing himself as the new face of industry whereas Brock Lesnar was on top of his game. The rivalry between the has headlined Wrestlemania in a total of 3 main-events.