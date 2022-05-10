WWE: Roman Reigns hints at retirement from professional wrestling - WATCH

WWE superstar Roman Reigns shocked his fans recently by hinting at retirement from professional wrestling. Since then, the debate on Reigns' future has remained the hot topic for quite a while now.

'The Big Dog' as called by his supporters, hinted at leaving WWE and the fans speculate that the superstar will follow the footsteps of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who became the highest-paid actor in Hollywood after leaving WWE.

Reigns was seen thanking his fans for all the love and support they showed to him in recent years and stated he's looking to start a 'new phase' in his career.

What did Roman Reigns say?

Roman said he’s starting a New Phase in life then said “I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again” #WWETrenton pic.twitter.com/zqQ33DwrBF — ︎ ‎ ‏ً (@myrofr) May 8, 2022

"I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support," he stated.

However, as per reports, the 36-year-old is not leaving WWE. Shockingly, he has signed a new deal with the company which feature less matches with a light schedule up for him.

Roman Reigns has been the face of the company for quite a while now. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to become the WWE Universal Champion. If he leaves WWE, surely every one will miss his 'Superman Punches'.