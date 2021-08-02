हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhatrasal Stadium brawl

Sagar Rana murder case: Police files charge sheet against Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar & 19 others

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5.

Sagar Rana murder case: Police files charge sheet against Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar &amp; 19 others
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Police on Monday (August 2) filed a charge sheet against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 19 others in connection with the alleged murder of a former junior national wrestling champion at Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi.

The final report, which named Kumar as the main accused, has been filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Lamba.

Fifteen accused have been arrested in the case, while five are on the run.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5.

Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

Police had earlier called Sushil the main culprit and mastermind of the murder and said that there is electronic evidence wherein he and his associates could be seen beating Rana with sticks.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chhatrasal Stadium brawlSushil KumarSagar Rana
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics: Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza qualifies for jumping final

Must Watch

PT16M28S

e-RUPI is an example of how India is moving forward, says PM Modi