Sagar Rana murder

Sagar Rana murder case: Witnesses in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl to get police protection, Sushil Kumar accused

Delhi High Court has recently directed authorities concerned to take steps to provide protection to a witness in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter, under the Witness Protection Scheme 2018 within one week.

Sagar Rana murder case: Witnesses in Chhatrasal Stadium brawl to get police protection, Sushil Kumar accused
Olympics wrestler Sushil Kumar is accused in the murder of Sagar Rana. (Source: Twitter)

The witness protection committee headed by Rohini Court District Judge, concern DCP and others has ordered for providing protection to the witnesses in Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter involving wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Sagar Rana murder case. The Committee on Monday (June 7) decided to order for adequate security to the witnesses in the case after noting that the threat perception on the witnesses is high and there is a risk to their life.

Counsel for the witnesses Ajay Pipaniya confirmed that the concerned authorities of Haryana are also directed to provide adequate security to several witnesses residing in Haryana. He also said that an Inspector level officer is also deputed in Delhi for providing security to the witnesses in the case. Delhi High Court has recently directed authorities concerned to take steps to provide protection to a witness in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter, under the Witness Protection Scheme 2018 within one week.

Following this, the committee has been set up. The Court had also directed Delhi Police to provide protection to the witness till his application under the Witness Protection Scheme is decided by the competent authority. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had said, “At this stage, without going into the controversy, I hereby direct the respondent/State to take steps under the Witness Protection Scheme 2018 within one week from today before the competent authority and competent authority is directed to decide the same within one week thereafter.”

The Court directions came while hearing the plea of a man seeking directions for providing the protection to the petitioner and his family in pursuance to the FIR registered at Police Station Model Town. A brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and later they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, one of the injured, died during the treatment.

