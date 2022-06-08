The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to call the entire Indian contingent back to the country from Slovenia after a female cyclist accused chief coach R K Sharma of "inappropriate behaviour" during the training-cum-competition trip.

The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five male and one female cyclist, was scheduled to return on June 14 from Slovenia. SAI has already called back the cyclist, who made the allegations, and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter.

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI that SAI has made the decision to cut short the training trip.

"SAI official called up CFI this morning and said all the contingent including coach RK Sharma will be called back immediately from Slovenia," Singh said. It has been learnt that SAI also shot off a separate missive to coach Sharma to return as soon as possible.

Earlier in a statement, SAI confirmed that they had received a compliment. "The Sports Authority of India has received a complaint from a cyclist of inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia. The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India," SAI said in a statement on Monday."

"We have received a complaint...against the Chief coach (Sprint) of the Indian National team, Mr. R.K Sharma regarding inappropriate behaviour during the Training-cum-Competition Foreign exposure trip to Slovenia. This camp was the preparatory camp for Asian Track Cycling Championships which is scheduled at Delhi from 18-22 June 2022," the Cycling Federation said in its official statement.

"Following the complaint by the athlete, SAI has immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety and has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The matter is being dealt with on priority and will be resolved shortly," the SAI statement said.