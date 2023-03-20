Sakshi cruises into quarters at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

On Monday, Sakshi Choudhary, the 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist, put on an impressive performance to advance to the quarter-finals of the Mahindra IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. The Haryana-based boxer dominated her opponent, Uzbekistan's Zhazira Urakbayeva, in a 5-0 win in the Last-16 contest. Using her reach to land relentless punches with both hands, Sakshi was in complete control from the start and took the first round. She continued to dominate in the next two rounds with quick movement and smart attacking strategy, winning comfortably by unanimous decision.

Sakshi will face China's Wu Yu in the quarter-finals. Tonight, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) will take on Vanessa Ortiz of Mexico while Preeti (54kg), the 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist, will face last World Championships’ silver medallist Jitpong Jutamas of Thailand in their respective Round-of-16 bouts.

On Tuesday, six Indians, including reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (52kg), Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboriya (60kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), and Manju Bamboriya (66kg), will compete in the pre-quarterfinals.

The tournament features 324 boxers from 65 countries, including several Olympic medallists, fighting for titles in 12 weight categories. With a prize pool of INR 20 crore, the event is highly prestigious. Irma Testa (57kg) of Italy, Nesthy Petecio (57kg) of Philippines, Estelle Mossely (60kg) of France, and Brazil's Beatriz Iasmim Ferreira (60kg) are among the Olympic medallists in the competition.

The Mahindra IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships takes place at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, where a number of Indian boxers are showcasing their talent and striving to win the tournament.