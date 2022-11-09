Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik officially DIVORCED now? Close friend makes a BIG statement, Read here

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik are going to be officially divorced. As per close friends of the couple, they have decided to part ways already and only formalities are now left before they paper work is done. Sania is currently in Dubai while Malik is in Pakistan, working for A Sports during the T20 World Cup 2022 as an expert. Sania recently uploaded a picture on Instagram which gave fire to separation rumours. At first, they seem to be rumours but now a close friend of the couple have revealed that the couple will be divorced soon, said a report of Zee News Hindi.

At the same time, another reported quoted a team member of Shoaib Malik's management department that the divorce is on. "Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated," InsideSport quoted a person who was part of Malik’s management team in Pakistan.

Earlier, Sania had posted a cryptic Instagram post where she wrote: "The moments that get me through the hardest days."

It is to be noted that pictures of Shoaib Malik has gone off Instagram account of Sania. There are barely any pictures left in the recent update where you see his pictures. Sania Mirza had also updated an Instagram Story: 'Where do broken hearts go?''. That Story also got viral on the internet instantly.

Sania and Shoaib were together recently during the birthday of their son Izhaan. Malik had travelled from Pakistan to Dubai to be with their son his special day. Shoaib had even shared pictures from the birthday celebration. Back then there were no rumours of the divorce between the couple. However, these couple of posts and stories from Sania had sparked the separation debate.