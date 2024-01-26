Sania Mirza Posts Photo With Indian Flag On Republic Day But Faces Online Hate In Comments Section For Marrying Shoaib Malik

January 26, 2024, marked India's 75th Republic Day, a day of celebration and unity for the nation. While numerous sports personalities extended warm wishes, India's tennis icon, Sania Mirza, faced unexpected backlash from fans after sharing a photo with the Indian flag. Sania Mirza, who had previously divorced Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared a heartfelt message on India's 75th Republic Day. She expressed pride in being Indian and highlighted the significance of the day. Little did she anticipate the online hate that followed.

Sania Mirza Faces Online Hate In Comments Section pic.twitter.com/96zdPIprSF January 26, 2024

Online Hate and Backlash

Unfortunately, the joyous occasion turned sour for Sania Mirza as Indian fans targeted her for marrying Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani cricketer. The comment section of her post became a battleground for opinions, revealing the divisive sentiments still prevalent in some sections of society.

Sports Fraternity Extends Republic Day Greetings

Despite the controversy surrounding Sania Mirza, other Indian sports personalities joined the nationwide celebration by extending warm wishes. From Suryakumar Yadav expressing his pride in being Indian to Ajinkya Rahane celebrating the foundation of the nation, the Indian sports fraternity showed unity on this significant day.

PV Sindhu's Tribute

P V Sindhu, the champion badminton player, shared her pride in representing the nation and expressed her determination to continue bringing glory to India. She emphasized the extraordinary nature of this year's Republic Day celebration, which pays tribute to 'nari-shakti' or women empowerment. This sentiment was echoed by badminton player Saina Nehwal, who acknowledged the proud moment for the country.

Sachin Tendulkar, Mary Kom, and Abhinav Bindra

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, boxing champion Mary Kom, and Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra also joined the chorus of wishes, sharing their heartfelt messages on social media. Each highlighted the significance of Republic Day and the pride they feel in being part of this diverse and culturally rich nation.