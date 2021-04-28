Sanjana George: India's latest recruit in WWE and her chat with Triple-H

Sanjana George earlier this week became the second Indian-born female superstar after Kavita Devi to sign a contract with WWE. The 26-year-old, who hails from Kottayam in Kerala, already has MMA experience under her kitty and will look to make a big impact in the wrestling mega industry.

George took to Instagram to announce the development and after selection, the 26-year-old said she wants to make the nation proud.

The 26-year-old, who is a huge fan of The Rock and Ronda Rousey, began her career at MMA at a young age of 17 and since then there has been no looking back.

George, who is already in Orlando US training at the WWE performance center, revealed that she also had a brief interaction with former WWE heavyweight champion and NXT boss Triple-H. "It was a very brief meeting. But I got to say 'Hi, it's an absolute privilege to meet you,' and he said 'good luck!," the former MMA star was quoted as saying in a report in Sportskeeda.

The report further mentioned that George started taking interest in combat sports from a very young age and since she is an introvert, the sport helped her release emotions.

Meanwhile, WWE, who already has been engaged in promoting the brand in India, will look to seize the opportunity. On India's 72nd Republic Day, WWE featured a special two-hour episode 'Superstar Spectacle', an event aimed at promoting the talents of India. The show featured several WWE superstars, including WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte, as they shared the ring with the Indian wrestlers.

The Great Khali, who has been a global figure since his stint with WWE, also was recently inducted in WWE Hall of Fame elite list of superstars.