The Great Khali inducted in WWE Hall of Fame, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and others react - WATCH

The Great Khali was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame Class of 2021 earlier this week. The 7ft wrestler, who dominated the four-cornered ring during his stint at WWE, was given the news of his induction by his brother, Ranjin Singh, during WWE's special edition of Now India.

The Great Khali, however, couldn't make it to the event and WWE released a virtual message from the superstar, which was well embraced by his fans. Here is the video:

The Great Khali made his impact felt in the WWE roster right from the word go and during his illustrious career he also became the World Heavyweight champion. The Indian wrestler has defeated the likes of John Cena, Batista, Shawn Michaels, Kane.

WWE superstars including Natalya, Rey Mysterio, Edge, Bobby Lashley among others congratulated The Great Khali for his achievement. WWE compiled the messages from all the superstars and released a video on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre, former WWE Champion, also congratulated the new Hall of Famer and also commended about the rising number of Indian participants in the WWE roster. "The fact is he (The Great Khali) is getting in the Hall of Fame, and I am very happy for him. He is a great guy and such a hero to a lot of people out there. And to see now how much Indian representation we have on our roster, it is really really cool. We recently had the WWE Superstar Spectacle and a lot of our young Indian talent were on there; Jinder was featured on the show and to see everybody step up and put on such great performances and then to hear the feedback and the numbers and the number of people that watched the show was absolutely unbelievable," McIntyre told news18.com.