INDONESIA OPEN 2023

Satwik-Chirag Script History, Become First Indian Pair To Win Indonesia Open Title After Win Over Reigning Champions Chia-Soh

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have defeated reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India's star shuttler duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the summit clash of Indonesia Open 2023 on Sunday to script history. The Indian pair entered the finale as underdogs but have defied all odds to clinch the Indonesia Open Men's Double Title.

This was their maiden BWF Super 1000 title. Chirag and Satwik impressed with their performance in the final as they won the contest with a straight-set victory of 21-17, 21-18.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag defeated the South Korean pair by 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semifinal. The Indians lost the first game but bounced back in the next two games, which turned out to be extremely competitive and intense.

They lost the first game set by a score of 21-12 against the Indonesian duo of Yeremia Rambitan and Pramudya Riyanto. They bounced back in the second set to claim it in a close encounter with a score of 23-21. In the deciding set they registered a comfortable victory with a score of 21-13.

