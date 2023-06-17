topStoriesenglish2622901
Indonesia Open 2023: Satwiksairaj-Chirag Reach HISTORIC Final With Win Over Min Hyuk-Seung Jae in Semis

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 05:45 PM IST|Source: ANI

Indonesia Open 2023: Satwiksairaj-Chirag Reach HISTORIC Final With Win Over Min Hyuk-Seung Jae in Semis

India's top men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the finals of Indonesia Open for the first time after defeating South Korea's Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the semifinal on Saturday.

They defeated the South Korean pair by 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the semifinal. The Indians lost the first game but bounced back in the next two games, which turned out to be extremely competitive and intense. This is their first final appearance at a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event as well, according to the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

With the win, the pair of Satwik and Chirag claimed the 6th spot in BWF World Rankings while the South Korean pair was at No. 12. In the men's semifinals later on Saturday, Prannoy HS will be in action against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen. The Indonesia Open started on June 13 and will conclude on Sunday. (Indonesia Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth Upsets Lakshya Sen To Reach Quarters, PV Sindhu Crashes Out)

Earlier, the Indian men's doubles pair registered an outstanding straight-game win over the top seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the men's doubles event on Friday.

The sixth-seeded duo of Satwik and Chirag produced a flawless performance to dominate Indonesia's Alfian and Adrianto 21-13 21-13 and clinch a spot in the semifinals in 41 minutes.

