Sebastian Coe to stand for second term as IAAF chief

Former Olympic champion Sebastian Coe on Thursday all but confirmed that he would run for a second term as President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at the global governing body`s congress elections which will took place in September this year.

The 62-year-old Briton was elected to the position in Beijing in 2015 amidst a storm of doping scandals and has spent much of his term trying to battle the use of banned substances in the sport.

While he admitted that job is not yet done, he believes track and field also needs to be transformed over the next few years by innovative presentation and competition structures in order to engage a wider, and younger, audience.

"I have a passion to see that through," Coe, the chief organiser of the 2012 Olympics Games in London, told the Leaders Sport Business Summit in Abu Dhabi.

"I think we`ve made a reasonable start and I’d like to be given a chance to see it through," Coe signed off.