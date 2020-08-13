Sergio Perez to race in Spain after testing negative for coronavirus

Racing Point`s Sergio Perez will race in Spain this weekend after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

The Mexican missed the previous two grands prix at Britain`s Silverstone circuit after contracting the virus.

"Checo (Perez) tested negative for COVID-19 and the FIA have confirmed he can enter the paddock today and compete this weekend," the team said at the Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona.

Germany`s Nico Hulkenberg has been filling in for Perez, qualifying third and finishing seventh in last weekend`s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Perez tested positive before the British Grand Prix after returning to Mexico to see his mother who had been in hospital following an accident.

Sunday`s race, like the five before it this season, is being held without spectators and under strict health conditions with teams operating in separate `bubbles`.

Racing Point are fifth in the championship despite being docked 15 points by race stewards after Renault protested the team`s 2020 car. The row is now set to go to the FIA`s International Court of Appeal.