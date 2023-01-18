'He SEXUALLY harassed girls': Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI president with big charges, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh called her THIS

Star India wrestlers sent shockwaves in the country as they sat at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday (January 18). The likes of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat tweeted about the wrongdoings of the WFI which has bene hellbent at harassing the players in all possible ways. This is the first time that the wrestlers have taken on the govering body like this. Punia however reiterated that their angst was against WFI and the Government of India or the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Also Read | Olympic-medal winning wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik slam WFI president, sit in protest at Jantar Mantar

Vinesh spoke to the press later in the afternoon and made big allegations on WFI president. She said that the current presiden mentally tortured her after her no show in Tokyo Olympics and that he has also sexually harassed girls. Phogat said, "Coaches are harassing women and some coaches, who are favourites of the Federation, misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed many girls."

"After my defeat in the Tokyo Olympics, WFI president called me a 'khota sikka'. The Federation mentally tortured me. I would entertain thoughts of ending my life every day. If anything happens to any wrestler, the WFI president will be to blame," she added.

The protesting wrestlers further accused the WFI of interfering with their personal lives and exploiting them. "When we went to the Olympics, we did not have physio or a coach. After we started raising our voices, we were threatened," added another wrestler.

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said the wrestlers want the management of the Federation to be sacked and replaced. "We hope Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) will support us in our quest," added Punia. Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh and Vinesh Phogat led the protest at Jantar Mantar against the WFI, alleging "harassment of wrestlers by the WFI through its arbitrary rules and regulations".

Singh has brushed off the allegations, saying he has no idea what these accusations are about. "As I came to know that wrestlers had started protesting in Delhi, I didn't know what the allegation was about. I came to Delhi with a ticket,” Brijbhushan Sharan was quoted as saying. "Regarding the allegation that Vinesh has made [of sexual exploitation], is there anyone coming forward with these allegations? Is there any athlete who's come forward with these allegations & said the Fed prez has done some sort of sexual assault?" he said.