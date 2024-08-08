'Should Play More:' Says Sangram Singh After Vinesh Phogat Retires Following Heartbreak At Paris Olympics 2024

The whole country is saluting the dedication and hard work of the country's daughter Vinesh Phogat. Vinesh's brilliant innings in the Paris Olympics 2024 is not going to go unnoticed by anyone. The news of Vinesh Phogat being disqualified from the 50 kg category due to a mere 100 grams of excess weight shocked the whole country and this daughter's dream of giving India a gold medal was shattered.

Everyone is supporting Vinesh. In such a situation, Commonwealth Championship gold medalist wrestler Sangram Singh said, "Every player devotes his youth and life for this sport so that he or she can increase the value of the tricolor. But many times the player is disqualified due to small rules. About which he himself is not aware and then this shock remains in his mind for the whole life which he or she can never forget. When you are a contender for the gold medal, then you are the strongest, then you are thrown out of such things which cannot even be thought of. Now there will not be a day or moment for Vinesh when she will not remember this pain. These moments are unbearable for her. This has happened to me too." (Paris Olympics 2024: India's Aman Sehrawat Storms Into Semi-Finals With Technical Superiority Win In Men's 57kg Event)

I Have Been Good Relationship With Phogat Family for So Many Years .

I know the Phogat family very closely. We are from the same States. I have had more interaction with Babita when Vinesh was 10 to 12 years old. I have seen Vinesh grow up. I have seen these children grow up. Vinesh is like my younger sister. I met her husband recently. Vinesh's retirement is a set back for me. It is very disappointing that Vinesh, a world level wrestler, has to play a long way and bring medals for the country.

Vinesh Deserves Silver Medal

Sangram says that Vinesh should get silver on the basis of ethics and humanity. The way she has displayed her game in this Olympics, she has defeated every female wrestler with a good score. She deserves silver and she should get silver because when a player wins by playing normally then it is a victory but when he overcomes the difficulties and plays beyond imagination then history is made and Vinesh has made history. I appealed that Vinesh should be considered for a silver medal."