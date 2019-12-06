South Asian Games 2019: India takes medal tally to 132

Kathmandu: India took its medal tally to 132 by Friday morning in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019.

The contingent managed to win eight medals in athletics to take their tally to 132. Among these, 63 are gold, 45 are silver and 24 are bronze.

Nepal is placed at the second position in the tally after winning 103 medals in total.

"India win 8 medals in athletics at the #SouthAsianGames to move to a total of 132 medals (63 gold, 45 silver, 24 bronze). Nepal is 2nd with a total of 103 medals (37 gold)! Many Congratulations. #SAG2019 #TeamIndia," SAI Media tweeted.

Indian athletes had grabbed 24 gold, 18 silver and six bronze medals on Thursday

.The gold rush was triggered by female athletes who bagged 16 yellow medals, especially in wushu, weightlifting, swimming, shooting and taekwondo.

In wushu, India clinched six medals (five gold and one bronze). Indian shooters also dominated in their field giving the country four gold, two silver and one bronze.

In women`s 50-meter Rifle 3 Positions event, Indian shooters brought triple delight for the country by winning a gold, silver and bronze medal each.

Meanwhile, in the taekwondo event, India clinched three gold, two silver, and one bronze.