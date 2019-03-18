Sports fraternity condoles demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

The sports fraternity came in unison to pay homage to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 63 after a prolonged illness.

Parrikar was battling a serious ailment and he breathed his last at around 8.15 pm at his private residence in Dona Paula near Panaji, Goa.

From former Indian opener Virender Sehwag to Indian female wrestler Babita Phogat, all took to their social media handles to condole the demise of Parrikar.

Expressing his grief at the death of Parrikar, Sehwag tweeted, " Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of #ManoharParrikar ji . Om Shanti."

Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of #ManoharParrikar ji . Om Shanti

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif also conveyed his deep condolences to the family of the Goa Chief Minister.

"Heartfelt Condolences and thoughts with the family of Manohar Parrikar ji !" Kaif wrote on his official Twitter handle.

"Heartfelt Condolences and thoughts with the family of Manohar Parrikar ji !" Kaif wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Here is what others wrote:

Wriddhiman Saha: Extremely saddened to know about the passing away of our ex defence minister and Goa Chief minister Shri Manohar Parrikar ji. May his soul RIP.

Wriddhiman Saha: Extremely saddened to know about the passing away of our ex defence minister and Goa Chief minister Shri Manohar Parrikar ji. May his soul RIP.

VVS Laxman: Heartfelt comdolences on the demise of #ManoharParrikar ji. My thoughts with his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti

VVS Laxman: Heartfelt comdolences on the demise of #ManoharParrikar ji. My thoughts with his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti

Geeta Phogat: A True Leader Of Country, Honest, Dedicated, True Nationalist #ManoharParrikar ji death is the Major Loss to India, He Was a One Of the Dedicated Leader in History Of INDIA. R.I.P #ManoharParrikar

A True Leader Of Country,

Honest, Dedicated, True Nationalist #ManoharParrikar ji death is the Major Loss to India, He Was a One Of the Dedicated Leader in History Of INDIA

R.I.P #ManoharParrikar

Ravi Shastri: A man of absolute integrity. An inspiration. A great loss. My condolences to the family. RIP #ManoharParrikar

Ravi Shastri: A man of absolute integrity. An inspiration. A great loss. My condolences to the family. RIP #ManoharParrikar

The former defence minister's health was fluctuating for a year and took a turn for the worse in the past two days. He is survived by his two sons and their families. Parrikar had been unwell since February 2018.

A condolence meet for the four-time chief minister of Goa is slated to be held at 11 am in the Union Cabinet on Monday morning.