71st Republic Day

Sports fraternity wishes nation on 71st Republic Day

On this day in 1950, India solidified its sovereignty by putting into effect the Constitution of India, which took nearly three years of careful deliberation to finalise.  

Image Credits: Twitter/@sachin_rt

New Delhi: The sports fraternity on Sunday wished the nation on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar led the greetings on Twitter and wrote: "Wishing all Indians a very happy Republic Day."

"Rejoice the Glory of India and it's Freedom Fighters on this Republic Day. Wish you a very happy Republic Day India. Jai Hind !" former batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Wish you all a very happy #RepublicDay2020 from here in New Zealand," the just retired Irfan Pathan tweeted while Suresh Raina wrote: "This #RepublicDay, Let's us all stand for dignity & rights of every individual. Let's celebrate the spirit of unity, peace & harmony. Wish you all a very #HappyRepublicDay."

 

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is currently in New Zealand, was also not behind and wrote: "Be proud that you are an Indian because blessed are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2020! #India."

Boxer Vijender Singh said India is blessed with many religions, societies, cultures and languages, however the 'Unity in Diversity' is what something makes him proud.

"INDIA is a nation where humanity has lived since ages. It is a country which is blessed with different religions, societies, cultures & languages all interplaying with each other in harmony. PROUD OF UNITY IN DIVERSITY #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2020,"

The first Republic Day was commemorated with a grand parade at the Rajpath, a tradition that continues.
 

