Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches Sports Authority of India’s new logo

"The Indian Tricolour and blue colour of chakra add the national fervour as SAI has nurtured some of the biggest names in the sports fraternity, who represent India at the world stage," said Rijiju.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches Sports Authority of India’s new logo
Photo: Twitter/@KirenRijiju

New Delhi: The Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday (September 30, 2020) launched the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) new logo at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand Stadium. 

Speaking about the significance of the new SAI logo, Rijiju said that SAI has been the leader in the sports ecosystem and the primary agent of promoting sporting excellence. 

"It has given athletes necessary support so that they have their sporting careers can take-off smoothly and they can fly towards a life of achievements and sporting glory - that is what the flying figure indicates - the freedom an athlete gets to leapfrog his/her career in SAI," expressed Rijiju.

He added, "The word SAI itself gives the identity to the organisation among various stakeholders being the acronym of Sports Authority of India. The Indian Tricolour and blue colour of chakra add the national fervour as SAI has nurtured some of the biggest names in the sports fraternity, who represent India at the world stage."

The event was attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Indian Olympic Association President, Narinder Batra and Director General SAI, Sandip Pradhan along with the senior officers of the Ministry. 

Many eminent athletes, coaches and other sports enthusiasts joined the event from across the country through video conference.

Notably, the SAI has been the pivot of the sports ecosystem in the country since it was established in 1982 and has been instrumental in identifying and developing grassroots talents across the country. 

