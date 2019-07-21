close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hima Das

Sprinter Hima Das wins 400 meter race to claim 5th gold of the month

Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das continued her dream run on Saturday by winning the fifth gold of the month as won the 400 meter race with a season-best time of 52.09s in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

Sprinter Hima Das wins 400 meter race to claim 5th gold of the month
Pic courtesy: twitter/@HimaDas8

Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das continued her dream run on Saturday by winning the fifth gold of the month as won the 400 meter race with a season-best time of 52.09s in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

Though the timing is a tad slower than Hima's personal best of 50.79 seconds it was good enough to help her claim the gold. Hima had clocked her personal best at the Jakarta Asian Games. Hima also failed to breach the World Championships qualifying mark of 51.80 despite winning the gold but the timing was still better than the timing of 52.88 seconds, which she managed earlier in the season.

Hima had won her gold of the year on July 2 when she competed in her first race in Europe. In her first 200m race of the year, Hima claimed the gold medal by finishing the race in 23.65 seconds at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland on July 2.

The 19-year-old Hima, who is nicknamed 'Dhing Express', continued her sensational run at the Kutno Athletics Meet, also in Poland, on July 7 to win her second 200 meter gold with a time of 23.97 seconds.

On July 13, Hima won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic and she claimed her fourth gold came at the Tabor Athletics Meet in Czech Republic n Wednesday.

Saturday's 400 meter race was Hima's first in her pet event since she struggled to finish the Asian Athletics Championship in April this year due to a back injury.

MP Jabir claimed gold in the 400-metre hurdles race by finishing the race in 49.66 seconds but Mohammad Anas settled for a bronze in the 200 mtere with a timing of 20.95 seconds.

Tags:
Hima DasHima Das goldHima gold
Next
Story

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengaluru Bulls defeat Patna Pirates 34-32 in campaign opener

Must Watch

PT17M32S

Political leaders react to Sheila Dikshit's death