हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Star athlete Hima Das tests Covid-19 positive, vows to 'come back stronger'

Hima Das on Wednesday took on Twitter and wrote: "I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before.”

Star athlete Hima Das tests Covid-19 positive, vows to &#039;come back stronger&#039;
Indian athlete Hima Das (Source: Twitter)

Ace Indian athlete, Hima Das has tested positive for COVID, the 21-year-old announced on Wednesday.

Das took on Twitter and wrote: "I would like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I am stable and at the moment in isolation. I look forward to utilising this time to recover and come back stronger than before.”

Hima also urged everyone to wear a mask as she wrote, “a gentle reminder for everyone to stay safe and wear mask."

After failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the 2018 U-20 World Champion in 400 metres took a short break to nurse her hamstring injury.

Hima had sustained the hamstring injury while running in the 100m heats of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in June.

Hima Das was in decent shape in the run-up to the Olympics and clocked 23.21s seconds at Federation Cup in March, missing the 200m Olympic qualifying mark of 22.80s.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Hima DasathleticsHima Das covid positiveAFIHima Das news
Next
Story

Junior shooting World Championships: India finish on top with 43 medals

Must Watch

PT9M6S

Top 50: ISI hatches a conspiracy to attack festivals in India