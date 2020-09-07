Table tennis player Madhurika Patkar appeals all to participate in Fit India Freedom Run

Indian table tennis star Madhurika Patkar has urged his conutrymen to take part in the ongoing Fit India Freedom Run, which was launched on August 14 by the Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The 33-year-old's appeal came during a recent online interaction organised by he Sports Authority of India (SAI) regional center in Mumbai.

Emphasizing on the importance of the ongoing Fit India Freedom Run, Madhurika said that the movement is a great step towards making our country fitter.

Organised by the Sports Ministry, Fit India Freedom Run is the largest country-wide run, which will go on till October 2 and has been lapped up by sportspersons and non-sportspersons from all spheres and seen major reception.

“This is a step towards making our country fitter. We all can participate to make India a fit country. We all have been confined to our home during the lockdown but now that we can step out gradually, it’s a great time to get connected with running. It is a basic exercise. I thank the Sports Ministry, and especially our Hon’ble Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for starting the Fit India Freedom Run during this period. I want to appeal to everyone to participate in the Fit India Freedom Run,” Madhurika said.

The paddler further said that running in a group brings great benefits.

“When I go outdoors for runs, I feel attuned to nature and it is a very enriching experience for me. First, we need to begin with ourselves and then we can inspire others to get involved. We have to invite our friends even if they are reluctant. Once one starts running, they will start loving it. When we have a group, the exercise feels more enjoyable,” Madhurika said.

Madhurika was among 27 sportspersons who were honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Awards in 2020 at the virtual National Sports Awards ceremony last month.

The Arjuna awardee was also part of the Indian trio who defeated Singapore at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018 to clinch the gold medal for the country.