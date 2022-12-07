topStoriesenglish
TAMIL THALAIVAS VS UP YODDHAS 2022

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch TAM vs UP online and on TV channel?

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, LIVE Streaming Details: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 all you need to know. 

In Season 9, the Tamil Thalaivas have nine victories, seven defeats, and four ties. They have only lost one of their last five games. The team's go-to player has been Young Narender, who has 210 raid points. Ajinkya Pawar, who has been on fire lately, has also contributed when needed, as evidenced by his 106 raid points. With 53 tackle points, Sagar has been the team's top tackler in terms of defence, and Sahil Gulia has also made a significant contribution with 50 tackle points. Additionally, M. Abishek and Mohit have made 35 and 26 tackle points, respectively.

Also Read: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch GUJ vs TEL online and on TV channel?

While U.P. Yoddhas are already qualified for the playoffs, they will be motivated to win on Wednesday after suffering a setback in their most recent game. Surender Gill (132 raid points) and Rohit Tomar (63 raid points) have given the Dubki King excellent assistance. Pardeep Narwal has, unsurprisingly, been the team's star with 208 raid points. Sumit has been the Yoddhas' top tackler on defence with 49 tackle points. Ashu Singh has assisted Sumit with 47 tackle points. Additionally contributing with 32 and 31 tackle points, respectively, are Gurdeep and Nitesh Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head

U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas have met 11 times. Out of these, the U.P. Yoddhas have won five games, while the Tamil Thalaivas have won three. Three games ended in draws.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas will be played on Wednesday, December 7.

Where will the match between Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

