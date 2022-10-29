Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The kabaddi fans in Bengaluru welcomed the vivo Pro Kabaddi League with open arms as they had the opportunity of watching their favourite stars in the stadium after a gap of three years. The kabaddi lovers created an electrifying atmosphere at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and the players were also spurred on by the support as they went on to dazzle one and all with their magnificent skills. In the first match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi KC.

You can read about the live stream and Dream 11 details here. In the second match of the day in PKL today, Telugu Titans will take on Gujarat Giants.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. has emerged as the best team in the Bengaluru leg. They have recorded five victories and are at the top of the table with 27 points, meanwhile the Jaipur Pink Panthers are at the second position with 26 points. Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi K.C.) is currently holding the Green Sleeve as he has amassed the most raid points (91) so far, while Girish Maruti Ernak (Bengal Warriors), who has scored the most tackle points (29) so far, is the current holder of the Orange Sleeve.

AHEAD OF THE PRO KABBADI LEAGUE MATCHES BETWEEN TELUGU TITANS AND GUJARAT GIANTS, HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be played on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohit

Vice-Captain: Arkam Shaikh

Suggested Playing XI for TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Vijay Kumar, Mohit

All-rounders: Arkam Shaikh

Raiders: Rakesh, Chandram Ranjit, Prashanth Kumar

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting line-up:

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Vinay, Nitin, Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Prashanth Kumar, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal