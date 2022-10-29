topStories
NewsOther Sports
TELUGU TITANS VS GUJARAT GIANTS

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Know when, where, and how to watch the live streaming and Dream 11 prediction of the Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 match between Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 06:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The kabaddi fans in Bengaluru welcomed the vivo Pro Kabaddi League with open arms as they had the opportunity of watching their favourite stars in the stadium after a gap of three years. The kabaddi lovers created an electrifying atmosphere at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and the players were also spurred on by the support as they went on to dazzle one and all with their magnificent skills. In the first match of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will take on Dabang Delhi KC.

You can read about the live stream and Dream 11 details here. In the second match of the day in PKL today, Telugu Titans will take on Gujarat Giants. 

The Dabang Delhi K.C. has emerged as the best team in the Bengaluru leg. They have recorded five victories and are at the top of the table with 27 points, meanwhile the Jaipur Pink Panthers are at the second position with 26 points. Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi K.C.) is currently holding the Green Sleeve as he has amassed the most raid points (91) so far, while Girish Maruti Ernak (Bengal Warriors), who has scored the most tackle points (29) so far, is the current holder of the Orange Sleeve.

AHEAD OF THE PRO KABBADI LEAGUE MATCHES BETWEEN TELUGU TITANS AND GUJARAT GIANTS, HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants and Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be played on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohit

Vice-Captain: Arkam Shaikh

Suggested Playing XI for TEL vs GUJ Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Vishal Bhardwaj, Vijay Kumar, Mohit

All-rounders: Arkam Shaikh

Raiders: Rakesh, Chandram Ranjit, Prashanth Kumar

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting line-up:

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Vinay, Nitin, Mohit, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Bhardwaj

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Rakesh, Sourav Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Chandram Ranjit, Prashanth Kumar, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

Live Tv

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat GiantsTelugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants news updateTelugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Delhi Dream11Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants LIVE updateTelugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants live streamingTelugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series