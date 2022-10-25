Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Telugu Titans have plenty of work to do as they are sitting at the bottom of the points table with a win and five losses. The Titans have lacked firepower in raiding and players like Siddharth Desai, Vinay and Monu Goyat are not in the best form at the moment. Both Desai and Vinay have scored 30 raid points each while Monu has scored 27 raid points. This raiding trio will have to up their offensive game if the Titans are to start winning. On the defensive front, Surjeet Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj have been their top defenders with 10 and nine tackle points respectively. Parvesh Bhainswal is also an important player in defence for Telugu Titans and has managed six tackle points thus far.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers will be eager to get a victory having secured just two wins and suffered four losses in six games. Meetu Sharma and Manjeet have been the driving forces in the raiding department for Haryana Steelers with 45 and 44 raid points respectively but they will hope for more help from the likes of Vinay, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Nitin Rawal. As far as their defence goes, Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Nandal have been their top performers with 17 and 16 tackle points respectively. All-rounder Nitin Rawal is their next best contributor in defence with 10 tackle points, while Manjeet has also chipped in with seven tackle points.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head

Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers have played seven matches against each other. Out of these, both teams have three wins apiece while one game ended in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers will be played on Tuesday, October 25.

Where will the match between Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

When will the match between Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.