Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch TEL vs JAI online and on TV channel?

When Telugu Titans play Jaipur Pink Panthers, they'll aim to give their home crowd something to cheer about. Due to their two victories and 16 losses this year, the Titans are at the bottom of the standings. The team's go-to raider during the current campaign is Siddharth Desai, who has 142 raid points. Adarsh T (31 raid points), Abhishek Singh (30 raid points), Monu Goyat (32 raid points), and Vinay (37 raid points) will be aware that they can support Desai more effectively. Their top defenders have been Vishal Bhardwaj (40 tackle points) and Parvesh Bhainswal (37 tackle points).

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, are third in the standings with 11 victories and 6 defeats. Arjun Deshwal has been in excellent form this season, amassing 211 raid points. Rahul Chaudhari (52 raid points), V Ajith Kumar (48 raid points), and Bhavani Rajput assisted Deshwal in the attack (34 raid points). Ankush has been a force to be reckoned with on defence this season, recording 61 tackle points. Both Sahul Kumar and captain Sunil Kumar have made contributions of 46 and 30, respectively, tackle points.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head

16 matches between Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers have taken place. Jaipur Pink Panthers have won seven games, while Telugu Titans have won eight. One contest was a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played on Monday, November 28.

Where will the match between Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.