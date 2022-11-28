topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
UP YODDHAS VS BENGAL WARRIORS 2022

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch UP vs BEN online and on TV channel?

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors, LIVE Streaming Details: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 all you need to know. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch UP vs BEN online and on TV channel?

U.P. Yoddhas have two straight victories going into their game on Monday. So far, they've had nine victories, six defeats, and two ties. Their top two attackers have been Pardeep Narwal (171 raid points) and Surender Gill (132 raid points), with Rohit Tomar contributing 49 raid points as well. Sumit (44 tackle points), Ashu Singh (41 tackle points), and Nitesh Kumar (27 tackle points) have all been strong defenders who have put pressure on opposing raiders.

Also Read: Watch: MS Dhoni learns new dance moves from Hardik Pandya in party, India all-rounder shares new video - Check

Bengal Warriors, however, suffered a defeat in their most recent game. In Season 9, they had eight victories, seven defeats, and two ties. Maninder Singh, the team's captain, has been the talisman with 198 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have assisted him in attack with 87 and 42 raid points, respectively. Girish Maruti Ernak has been the Warriors' leading tackler on the defensive side with 49 tackle points. Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje, who have recorded 33 and 28 tackle points, respectively, have helped him in defence.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head

11 games have been played between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors. Bengal Warriors have won four of these, while U.P. Yoddhas have won three of them. There were ties in four of the games.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will be played on Monday, November 28.

Where will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Live Tv

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors 2022 UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022 UP Yoddhas team 2022 Bengal Warriors team 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9PKL match Live Score UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors live score UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors 2022 UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors dream 11 prediction UP vs BEN live UP vs BEN match pkl UP vs BEN live streaming UP vs BEN  match tv channel UP vs BEN match onlinevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule season 9pkl 2022 points tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule venuetoday pkl matchpkl season 9 team players listpkl season 9 time tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 matchespro kabaddi live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data