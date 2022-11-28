UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch UP vs BEN online and on TV channel?

U.P. Yoddhas have two straight victories going into their game on Monday. So far, they've had nine victories, six defeats, and two ties. Their top two attackers have been Pardeep Narwal (171 raid points) and Surender Gill (132 raid points), with Rohit Tomar contributing 49 raid points as well. Sumit (44 tackle points), Ashu Singh (41 tackle points), and Nitesh Kumar (27 tackle points) have all been strong defenders who have put pressure on opposing raiders.

Bengal Warriors, however, suffered a defeat in their most recent game. In Season 9, they had eight victories, seven defeats, and two ties. Maninder Singh, the team's captain, has been the talisman with 198 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have assisted him in attack with 87 and 42 raid points, respectively. Girish Maruti Ernak has been the Warriors' leading tackler on the defensive side with 49 tackle points. Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje, who have recorded 33 and 28 tackle points, respectively, have helped him in defence.

UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head

11 games have been played between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengal Warriors. Bengal Warriors have won four of these, while U.P. Yoddhas have won three of them. There were ties in four of the games.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will be played on Monday, November 28.

Where will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.