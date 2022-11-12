Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch HYD vs UP online and on TV channel?

Telugu Titans have endured a difficult season having won just once and suffered 11 losses in Season 9. Siddharth Desai has been the lead raider for the Titans with 81 raid points. There has been a lack of support for Baahubali in offence though as Vinay (34 raid points) and Monu Goyat (31 raid points) haven’t managed to get themselves going on a consistent basis. Defensively, the likes of Vishal Bhardwaj (22 tackle points), Parvesh Bhainswal (19 tackle points) and Surjeet Singh (14 tackle points) will know that they can do much better.

The hub of entertainment, stories, fun and action beyond the mat!

Welcome to kabaddi's new home - vivo PKL Unplugged



_: Some of the best unheard and candid tales of your favourite stars only on #vivoPKLUnplugged, soon! _#FantasticPanga #vivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/VebtxG90ZF — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 4, 2022

U.P. Yoddhas, on the other hand, will head into this match with a lot of confidence after winning last night. They will once again depend on their raiding duo of Surender Gill (118 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (109 raid points) to do most of the work in attack although Rohit Tomar (31 raid points) has shown his raiding prowess in the last few games for them. On the defensive front, the trio of Ashu Singh, Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have been their top performers. While Ashu Singh has managed 36 tackle points in Season 9, Sumit and Nitesh Kumar have scored 29 and 22 tackle points respectively.

Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas head-to-head

Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddhas have played against each other 11 times. Out of which, Telugu Titans have won twice, while U.P. Yoddhas have won seven times. Two matches finished in ties.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas will be played on Saturday, November 12.

Where will the match between Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas Dream11 Team

Defenders: Sumit, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankit

All-Rounders: Ashu Singh

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai, Surender Gill

Captain: Surender Gill. | Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai

Telugu Titans vs U P Yoddhas Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Ankit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, and Abhishek Singh

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7

Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Rohit Tomar