The Great Khali vs Troll Comments: WWE star hits back at fans with epic responses in latest video - WATCH

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali in his latest video hit back at people who posts ridiculous requests on the former wrestler's social media posts. The former WWE Heavyweight Champion has lately been subjected to several body shaming jokes on social media.

In the latest video, which was shared by the wrestler on Saturday night, Khali can be seen reading a few comments and giving befitting replies to all.

The video has been released in a collaboration with online portal Cashkaro, with the caption reading: "The Great Khali vs Troll Comments".

Here is the video:

Dalip Singh Rana, aka The Great Khali, has created a buzz on social media platforms due to the bizarre requests that fans are coming up with on the comment section of the WWE superstar's posts.

Addressing the same in an interview with RJ Himanshu from Radio City, Khali said he's not amused with the comments as he expects funny requests like this are bound to come.

The former WWE superstar feels while most of the responses on his videos are supportive and congratulatory, few use the platform to ridicule.

The Great Khali, who is a 7-foot-1, 347-pound skyscraper of a man towered over all of the WWE Universe. Khali has beaten the likes of internationally known WWE names like 'The Undertaker', Kane, Big Show, John Cena, and Shawn Michaels, among others.

Khali returned to India after retirement in November 2014 and has been training WWE aspirants at his academy in Jalandhar, Punjab.