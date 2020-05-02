हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WWE

The Undertaker, John Cena among top choices as WWE fans list their top 5 wrestlers of all time

WWE icons The Undertaker, John Cena and The Rock were among the top choices of the fans.

The Undertaker, John Cena among top choices as WWE fans list their top 5 wrestlers of all time
Twitter grab

While all the sporting activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the fans of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have taken to social media and listed their top five wrestlers of all time.

Recently, the official Twitter handle of WWE on Fox asked its followers to list the top wrestling superstars of all time.

The handle also asked the fans to tag two of their friends so that they could name their favourite five wrestlers of all time.

"Who are your top 5 @WWE Superstars of ALL TIME: Drop the names below and then tag two friends who should share their top 5!" the WWE on Fox wrote.

WWE icons The Undertaker, John Cena and The Rock were among the top choices of the fans.

Let us take a look at some of the replies:

Notably, WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could be able to allow their fans to attend their live events in Florida as early as next week amid the novel coronavirus.

Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his "Re-Open Florida Task Force" revealed a three-phased plan for re-opening of the state. Phase 1 will begin on Monday for most of Florida, with the exception of Broward,Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Tags:
WWEThe UndertakerJohn CenaThe Rockwrestling
Next
Story

Hungarian Grand Prix possible only behind closed doors, says organisers
Corona Meter
  • 37336Confirmed
  • 9951Discharged
  • 1218Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M9S

Tale of a Bihar Cadre IAS officer who is unable to serve people