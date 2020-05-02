The Undertaker, John Cena among top choices as WWE fans list their top 5 wrestlers of all time

While all the sporting activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the fans of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have taken to social media and listed their top five wrestlers of all time.

Recently, the official Twitter handle of WWE on Fox asked its followers to list the top wrestling superstars of all time.

The handle also asked the fans to tag two of their friends so that they could name their favourite five wrestlers of all time.

"Who are your top 5 @WWE Superstars of ALL TIME: Drop the names below and then tag two friends who should share their top 5!" the WWE on Fox wrote.

WWE icons The Undertaker, John Cena and The Rock were among the top choices of the fans.

Let us take a look at some of the replies:

1.John Cena

2.Stone Cold

3.The Undertaker

4.The Rockhttps://t.co/9zBdTvqKJs Punk — ASIF CR7 (@ASIFCR75) May 2, 2020

1. Hulk Hogan

2. Stone Cold Steve Austin

3. Macho Man Randy Savage

4. The Undertaker

5. Kane @BM0DE https://t.co/RfeMuUk80Q — Steven Badeener (@SBadeener) May 2, 2020

The Rock

Stone Cold

Undertaker

Kane

The Hardy Boys https://t.co/MO5aG15hE6 pic.twitter.com/9vA6ixFxvY — Reez (@FareezyCheesy) May 2, 2020

Notably, WWE and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) could be able to allow their fans to attend their live events in Florida as early as next week amid the novel coronavirus.

Recently, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his "Re-Open Florida Task Force" revealed a three-phased plan for re-opening of the state. Phase 1 will begin on Monday for most of Florida, with the exception of Broward,Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.