हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neeraj Chopra

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Chennai Super Kings announces Rs 1 crore for Neeraj Chopra for his gold medal

The MS Dhoni-led franchise also said that it will be creating a special jersey with the number '8758' as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra. CSK chose the number 8758 because of Neeraj's winning throw that sent the javelin to a distance of 87.58 metres.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Chennai Super Kings announces Rs 1 crore for Neeraj Chopra for his gold medal
Neeraj Chopra holds the gold medal after winning in the final of the men's javelin throw event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Hours after Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday (August 7, 2021), the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for the 23-year old. The MS Dhoni-led franchise also said that it will be creating a special jersey with the number '8758' as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra. CSK chose the number 8758 because of his winning throw that sent the javelin to a distance of 87.58 metres.

"We as Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Indians to take up sport and instil belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of sport. His Gold medal winning throw of 87.58m in the Men's Javelin has galvanised the entire nation," the CSK Spokesperson said.

This is to be noted that Neeraj Chopra's medal is only the second individual gold for India in the history of the Olympic Games after shooter Abhinav Bindra. It is also the country's 10th gold medal in Olympic history and the other eight have come in hockey.

ALSO READ | PM Modi dials Neeraj Chopra after historic feat, here's what the athlete said

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neeraj ChopraTokyo Olympics 2020Tokyo OlympicsChennai Super Kings
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics: PM Narendra Modi dials Neeraj Chopra after historic feat, here's what the athlete said - WATCH

Must Watch

PT5M32S

India Wins Gold: Watch Neeraj Chopra's conversation with PM Modi