Tokyo Olympics 2020: Chennai Super Kings announces Rs 1 crore for Neeraj Chopra for his gold medal

New Delhi: Hours after Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday (August 7, 2021), the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for the 23-year old. The MS Dhoni-led franchise also said that it will be creating a special jersey with the number '8758' as a mark of respect to Neeraj Chopra. CSK chose the number 8758 because of his winning throw that sent the javelin to a distance of 87.58 metres.

"We as Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra as his effort at Tokyo 2020 will inspire millions of Indians to take up sport and instil belief in them to be able to compete and excel at the highest level in any discipline of sport. His Gold medal winning throw of 87.58m in the Men's Javelin has galvanised the entire nation," the CSK Spokesperson said.

Anbuden saluting the golden arm of India, for the Throw of the Century! CSK honours the stellar achievement by @Neeraj_chopra1

with Rs. 1 Crore. @msdhoni

This is to be noted that Neeraj Chopra's medal is only the second individual gold for India in the history of the Olympic Games after shooter Abhinav Bindra. It is also the country's 10th gold medal in Olympic history and the other eight have come in hockey.

