Tokyo Olympics 2020: Here's India’s schedule for Day 2

TOKYO: The sky over the National Stadium in Tokyo exploded in indigo and white as fireworks marked the start of the opening ceremony for the Olympics on Friday, celebrating the world`s best athletes set to compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Postponed for a year, organisers were forced to take the unprecedented step of holding the Games without fans as the novel coronavirus is on the rise again, taking lives around the world.

Even the opening ceremony, normally a star-studded display teeming with celebrities was eerily silent, with fewer than 1,000 people in attendance, strict social distancing rules and signs calling on the spectators to "be quiet around the venue."

Regardless, it marks a coming together of the world, with an audience of hundreds of millions around the globe and at various stages of the pandemic tuning in to watch the start of the greatest show in sport. The opening video featured at the stadium recapped Japan`s path to the Games and the challenges the world has faced since the selection of the Japanese capital as host in 2013.

It showed how in 2020 the coronavirus struck, with lockdowns forcing the unprecedented postponement only four months before the Games were supposed to open, setting off a roller-coaster period of uncertainty and preparations in isolation for the athletes.

Some of them are expected to use the ceremony to make statements about equality and justice and several nations will be represented by a man and a woman after the organisers changed their rules to allow two flagbearers.

India’s schedule for Day 2

On Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics, India’s hockey team, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Vikas Krishnan, shuttler Sai Praneeth and Shooter Apurvi Chandela will be in action. Manika Batra, India’s table tennis star will also be in action. Ergo, it will be an action-packed Saturday for the Indian Olympics team.

ARCHERY (Mixed Team)

Athletes: Deepika Kumari/ Pravin Jadhav or Atanu Das

Round of 16 – 6:00 AM IST onwards

Quarter-finals – 10:45 AM IST onwards

Semi-finals – 12:00 PM IST onwards

Bronze medal match – 12:55 PM IST

Gold medal match – 1:15 PM IST

BADMINTON

Men’s doubles group stage

Lee Yang/ Wang Chi-lin (TPE) Vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty – 8:50 AM IST

Men’s singles group stage

B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (ISR) – 9:30 AM ISTBOXING

Men (69kg): Sewonrets Okazawa (JPN) vs Vikas Krishan – 3:54 PM IST

HOCKEY

Men’s Group match: New Zealand vs India – 6:30 AM IST

Women’s Group match: Netherlands vs India – 5:15 PM IST

JUDO

Women’s extra-lightweight (48kg)Shushila Devi Likmabam vs Eva Csernoviczki (HUN)

Round of 32, Round of 16, Quarter-finals – 7:30 AM IST onwards

Repechage, semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout – 1:30 PM IST onwards

ROWING

Men’s lightweight doubles sculls

Athletes: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat

Heats – 7:50 AM IST onwards

SHOOTING

Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Athletes: Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela

Qualification – 5 AM IST

Final – 10:15 AM IST

Men’s 10m Air Pistol

Athletes: Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma

Qualification – 9:30 AM IST

Final – 12 PM IST

TABLE TENNIS

Mixed doubles Round of 16

Lin Yun Ju/Cheng I Ching (TPE) Vs Sharath Kamal/ Manika Batra – 8:30 AM IST

Women’s singles, Round 1

Manika Batra vs Ho Tin-Tin (GBR) – 12:15 PM IST

Sutirtha Mukerjee vs Linda Bergstroem (SWE) – 1:00 PM IST

TENNIS

Men’s singles

Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (UZB) – Not before 8:00 AM IST

WEIGHTLIFTING

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Women’s 49kg – Qualifying from 6:20 AM; 10:20 AM IST (medal rounds).