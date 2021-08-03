India vs Belgium Hockey LIVE score at Tokyo Olympics 2020 semifinal: Hendrickx scores, game 2-2 at half-time

Belgium levelled the Tokyo Olympics semifinal against India at 2-2 in the second quarter on Tuesday (August 3). The Red Lions' Alexander Hendrickx converted the fourth penalty corner that the Indian defence conceded in the second quarter of the game. India managed to defend three penalty corner within the first couple of minutes of the second quarter but Belgium finally managed to level the game. India had chance to grab the lead in the dying minutes of second quarter but skipper Manpreet Singh shot wide off the goal.

After conceding a goal in the second minute, Mandeep Singh (11th minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (8th minute), drove India into the lead putting them ahead 2-1 in the opening quarter. India piled on the pressure by getting back-to-back penalty corners in the 8th minute before Harmanpreet scored his fifth goal of the tournament.

Earlier, after earning a penalty corner in the first minute of the game, Belgium's Loick Fanny Luypaert hammered home the early goal in the second minute of the game to go 1-0 up against the Indians. Team India also had their opportunity in the first quarter, with an early free hit for Hardik Singh but they could not convert the opportunity.

After the Super Sunday when the men’s hockey team made the medal round for the first time since 1980 came Magic Monday when the women’s team made history by reaching the semifinals of the Olympic Games hockey tournament for the first time. So, will it be another super day for Indian hockey when the Indian men’s team takes on Belgium in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympic Games?

While India would hope to win Tuesday’s encounter and reach the final for the first time since 1980, when they won their eighth gold medal, the Belgian Red Lions on the other hand are looking to make it to their second successive final after finishing runners-up to Argentina five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

The Indians will also be seeking revenge as it was Belgium which had ousted them from the quarterfinals in the 2016 Olympics. Though they have reached this far, the Indian team has nothing to lose as it has achieved the target of reaching the semifinals. They can go all out like the women’s team did against Australia on Monday and make the most of their chances.

The team is on a four-match winning spree after beating Spain (3-0), Argentina (3-1), Japan (4-3), and Great Britain (3-1) and one more win will assure them of at least a silver medal.