Tokyo Olympics Day 5: Check India schedule, events, fixtures in IST for July 27

The start of Day Four at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics brought happiness to the face of fans as India's lone representative in fencing, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi got off to a winning start in the women's individual sabre on Monday.

However, the Indian fencer went down against France's Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre 15-7 in the round of 32 at Makuhari Messe B Hall Yellow Piste. Bhavani Devi has now set her eyes on Paris 2024.

A similar thing happened with the archery team, who won the game in the morning but ended up losing the quarter-final match on Monday.

The Indian trio of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai overcame team Kazakhstan in the men's team event to reach the quarters.

In the next round, the trio failed to rise to the tough challenge against South Korea in the quarter-final of the men's archery team event.

India suffered another setback when paddlers Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra bowed out of the women's singles event after losing their Round 2 matches.

However, table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal progressed to Round 3 of the men's singles event after defeating Portugal's Tiago Apolonia here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Moreover, the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also faced a defeat in the Group A Play Stage at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

Tennis star Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing the second-round match against Daniil Medvedev here at the Ariake Tennis Court 1.

In the evening, all eyes were on the Indian women's Hockey team and the side in Blue couldn't find a way to get on board, before going down 0-2 against the Germans.

Indian fans will now hope for better show and results on Day 5 of the ongoing Games.

Following is India's schedule on the fifth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (July 27):

Shooting: 10m air pistol mixed team qualification stage 1 – Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary, Yashaswini Deswal & Abhishek Verma – 5:30 am IST.

10m air pistol mixed team qualification stage 2 – 6:15 am IST.

10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match 7:30 am IST.

10m air pistol mixed team gold medal match – 8:07 am IST.

10m air rifle mixed team qualification stage 1 – Anjum Moudgil & Deepak Kumar, Elavenil Valarivan & Divyansh Singh Panwar – 9:45 am IST.

10m air rifle mixed team qualification stage 2 – 10:30 am IST.

10m air rifle mixed team bronze medal match – 11:45 am IST.

10m air rifle mixed team gold medal match – 12:22 am IST.

Badminton: Men’s doubles Group A – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane & Sean Vendy – 8:30 am IST

Boxing: Round of 16 – Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz – 10:57 am IST

Hockey: Pool A India Men vs Spain – 6:30 am IST

Sailing: Women’s laser radial Race 05, 06 – Nethra Kumanan – 8:35 onwards, Men’s laser Race 04, 05, 06 – Vishnu Sarvanan – 8:45 onwards, Men’s 49er Race 01, 02, 03 – K. C. Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar – 11:20 am IST onwards.

Table Tennis: Men’s singles third Round 3 – A. Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) – 8:30 am IST.