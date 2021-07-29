Tokyo Olympics Day 7 India event complete schedule: PV Sindhu to take on local star Yamaguchi, big day for Deepika Kumari

Tokyo Olympics Day 7 India event complete schedule: World number one archer Deepika Kumari's hustle in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics will continue as she prepares to take on Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals match. The event will be played at 6:00 am as per Indian Standard Timings (IST). The outcome of the contest will determine if Deepika will participate in the quarterfinal and semifinal clashes, which will take place further in the day.

India's ace sprinter Dutee Chand will also hit the track as she will be seen in action in the Women's 100m Round 1 Heats.

PV Sindhu, who has so far enjoyed a good run in the Tokyo campaign, will take on local star Yamaguchi in the in Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match.

Following is India's schedule on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Archery:

*Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match: 6:00am IST.

Athletics:

*Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17am IST.

*M P Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27am IST.

*Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45am IST Start.

*Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42pm IST.

Badminton:

*P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match: 1:15pm IST.

Boxing:

*Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18am IST.

*Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal Bout: 8:48am IST.

Equestrian:

*Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2pm IST.

Golf:

*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 04:00am IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Ireland in Women's Pool A Match: 8:15am IST.

*India vs Japan in Men's Pool A match: 3:00pm IST.

Sailing:

*KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35am IST.

*Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35am IST.

*Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 9 and 10: 11:05am IST.

Shooting:

*Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid: 5:30am IST.

*Women's 25m Pistol Final at 10:30am IST.