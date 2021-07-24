Tokyo Olympics: Inspirational Mirabai Chanu wins over social media with silver-medal show

Day One of the Tokyo Olympics and there is already a ‘silver lining’ for India as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brought home a silver in the women’s 49 kg category on Saturday (July 24) to put India on the medal’s tally. Chanu lifted 115 kg in her second attempt and created a new Olympic record in the process.

However, when Chanu went for 117 kg, she could not complete the lift and settled for the silver medal to bring home first weightlifting Olympic medal after 21 years. China’s Hou Zhihui clinched the gold medal. Cantik Windy Aisah of Indonesia won a Bronze medal in the same category.

Chanu failed to bring home a medal from the 2016 Rio Games but she was able to turn the tide in the Tokyo Olympics, holding her nerves brilliantly. The 26-year old was delighted and the same was palpable in her smile behind the mask and social media was pull of praise for this inspirational lifter.

This is how Twitter reacted to Mirabai Chanu’s silver Olympic medal:

Many many Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning India's first medal at #Tokyo2020. Such An inspiring performance that will be remembered for a long time to come and will inspire generations. Well done — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2021

India strikes first medal at Olympic #Tokyo2020

Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women's Weightlifting and made India proud

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/NCDqjgdSGe — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2021

India's 1st medal on day 1 !@mirabai_chanu wins SILVER in women's 49kg weightlifting! India is so proud of you Mira !#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QSqI7XTHbV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2021

And our campaign in the #TokyoOlympics begins in style . A #Proudmoment for the whole country . Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on winning the silver medal . pic.twitter.com/olNTb2TfP8 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) July 24, 2021

In fact, there were a lot of expectations from Mirabai Chanu as she had shown the skills to go all the way. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift.

Considered her weakness in the run up to the marquee event, Chanu attempted 84kg in her first snatch attempt. The Manipuri took her time and cleanly heaved the barbell.

She lifted 87kg in her next attempt and raised the weight to 89kg, which was one 1kg more than her personal best of 88kg that she had lifted at the national championship last year.