हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Inspirational Mirabai Chanu wins over social media with silver-medal show

Mirabai Chanu failed to bring home a medal from the 2016 Rio Games but she was able to turn the tide in the Tokyo Olympics, holding her nerves brilliantly. The 26-year old was delighted and the same was palpable in her smile behind the mask and social media was pull of praise for this inspirational lifter.

Tokyo Olympics: Inspirational Mirabai Chanu wins over social media with silver-medal show
India's Mirabai Chanu on her way to bagging weightlifting silver medal at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: PTI)

Day One of the Tokyo Olympics and there is already a ‘silver lining’ for India as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu brought home a silver in the women’s 49 kg category on Saturday (July 24) to put India on the medal’s tally. Chanu lifted 115 kg in her second attempt and created a new Olympic record in the process.

However, when Chanu went for 117 kg, she could not complete the lift and settled for the silver medal to bring home first weightlifting Olympic medal after 21 years. China’s Hou Zhihui clinched the gold medal. Cantik Windy Aisah of Indonesia won a Bronze medal in the same category.

Chanu failed to bring home a medal from the 2016 Rio Games but she was able to turn the tide in the Tokyo Olympics, holding her nerves brilliantly. The 26-year old was delighted and the same was palpable in her smile behind the mask and social media was pull of praise for this inspirational lifter.

This is how Twitter reacted to Mirabai Chanu’s silver Olympic medal:

 

 

 

 

 

In fact, there were a lot of expectations from Mirabai Chanu as she had shown the skills to go all the way. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift.

Considered her weakness in the run up to the marquee event, Chanu attempted 84kg in her first snatch attempt. The Manipuri took her time and cleanly heaved the barbell.

She lifted 87kg in her next attempt and raised the weight to 89kg, which was one 1kg more than her personal best of 88kg that she had lifted at the national championship last year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsMirabai Chanu
Next
Story

Mirabai Chanu takes India to podium, wins silver in weightlifting at Tokyo Olympics

Must Watch

PT17M13S

Badi Bahas: Does Rahul Gandhi want to divide country even on mangoes?