Tokyo Olympics Javelin: Debutant Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final in first attempt

Top Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra, making his Olympics debut at Tokyo, threw a massive 86.65 metre in his very first attempt on Wednesday (August 4) to easily qualify for the final which will take place on Saturday (August 7). The qualification mark for the final was set at 83.5m but Chopra didn't need a second attempt to reach the mark. Part of Group A of the qualification in javelin, no one could come close to Chopra's mark with 2017 World Champion Johannes Vetter emerging second best with a throw of 85.64m.

Finnish athlete Lassi Etelätalo was the third one to qualify from Group A with a throw of 84.5m. Neeraj Chopra will now compete in the final which takes place on Saturday (August 7) from 430pm onwards IST.

Competing in his first Olympics, Chopra took just a few seconds to make to the final round to be held on Saturday as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m during the group A qualifications. The 23-year-old Indian left the javelin arena after his first throw, having secured his place in the final easily.

Debut Olympics. Debut Throw. Debut Final. #IND's @Neeraj_chopra1 qualifies for #Tokyo2020 men's javelin throw FINAL by throwing an impressive distance of 86.65m in his very first attempt! #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Olympics — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 4, 2021

Shivpal Singh, the other Indian in the fray, will present his challenge in Group B, later in the day.

