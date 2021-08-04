हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Javelin: Debutant Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final in first attempt

Young Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the final in Tokyo Olympics after a mammoth first throw on Wednesday (August 4) morning.

Tokyo Olympics Javelin: Debutant Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final in first attempt
India's Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the final of javelin event at Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Twitter)

Top Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra, making his Olympics debut at Tokyo, threw a massive 86.65 metre in his very first attempt on Wednesday (August 4) to easily qualify for the final which will take place on Saturday (August 7). The qualification mark for the final was set at 83.5m but Chopra didn't need a second attempt to reach the mark. Part of Group A of the qualification in javelin, no one could come close to Chopra's mark with 2017 World Champion Johannes Vetter emerging second best with a throw of 85.64m.

Finnish athlete Lassi Etelätalo was the third one to qualify from Group A with a throw of 84.5m. Neeraj Chopra will now compete in the final which takes place on Saturday (August 7) from 430pm onwards IST.

Competing in his first Olympics, Chopra took just a few seconds to make to the final round to be held on Saturday as he sent the spear well past the qualifying mark of 83.50m during the group A qualifications. The 23-year-old Indian left the javelin arena after his first throw, having secured his place in the final easily.

Shivpal Singh, the other Indian in the fray, will present his challenge in Group B, later in the day.

(More to come)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsNeeraj Chopra
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics India schedule on August 4: India women’s hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain on cusp of making history on Day 13

Must Watch

PT9M29S

DNA: Doctors created a new face by doing surgery