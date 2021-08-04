Tokyo Olympics Javelin: Neeraj Chopra tops qualifying standing with massive throw, WATCH

Indian javelin star and medal contenders from athletics Neeraj Chopra set down the marker in the qualifying event at Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (August 4) morning. With the qualifying mark set at 83.5m, Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin to 86.65m on his first attempt to easily qualify for Saturday’s (August 7) final. Even the legendary Johannes Vetter from Germany couldn’t match Chopra from Qualification Group A, finishing at 85.64m.

Neeraj, making his debut at the Tokyo Olympics, is carrying a billion hopes after emerging as 2016 world junior, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion in the last few years. His impressive throw in the Tokyo Olympics qualifying is already going viral on social. Watch the video here:

German Vetter is the odds-on favourite in javelin. Seven throws of 90-metre-plus this season give him a huge advantage over the rest from which defending champion Thomas Rohler of Germany as well. Poland’s Marcin Krukowski and 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago have gone over 89m, past Neeraj Chopra’s personal best. The Indian’s shortened European program and a dip in his performance after his 88.07 national record at Patiala have contributed to some uncertainty regarding his form. But Chopra put all of that behind him on the big stage when it mattered, shocking most of the javelin field in qualifying on Wednesday morning.

Chopra is coming to Tokyo from the Kuortane Games in Finland on June 26, where he won bronze with a throw of 86.79m in a star-studded field comprising, comprising of German Johannes Vetter, who won the event with a massive throw of 93.59m.