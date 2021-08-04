हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Javelin: Neeraj Chopra tops qualifying standing with massive throw, WATCH

Neeraj Chopra, making his debut at the Tokyo Olympics, is carrying a billion hopes after emerging as 2016 world junior, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion in the last few years.

Tokyo Olympics Javelin: Neeraj Chopra tops qualifying standing with massive throw, WATCH
India's Neeraj Chopra has topped qualification Group A at Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Twitter)

Indian javelin star and medal contenders from athletics Neeraj Chopra set down the marker in the qualifying event at Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (August 4) morning. With the qualifying mark set at 83.5m, Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin to 86.65m on his first attempt to easily qualify for Saturday’s (August 7) final. Even the legendary Johannes Vetter from Germany couldn’t match Chopra from Qualification Group A, finishing at 85.64m.

Neeraj, making his debut at the Tokyo Olympics, is carrying a billion hopes after emerging as 2016 world junior, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion in the last few years. His impressive throw in the Tokyo Olympics qualifying is already going viral on social. Watch the video here:

German Vetter is the odds-on favourite in javelin. Seven throws of 90-metre-plus this season give him a huge advantage over the rest from which defending champion Thomas Rohler of Germany as well. Poland’s Marcin Krukowski and 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago have gone over 89m, past Neeraj Chopra’s personal best. The Indian’s shortened European program and a dip in his performance after his 88.07 national record at Patiala have contributed to some uncertainty regarding his form. But Chopra put all of that behind him on the big stage when it mattered, shocking most of the javelin field in qualifying on Wednesday morning.

Chopra is coming to Tokyo from the Kuortane Games in Finland on June 26, where he won bronze with a throw of 86.79m in a star-studded field comprising, comprising of German Johannes Vetter, who won the event with a massive throw of 93.59m.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsNeeraj ChopraJohannes Vetter
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics Javelin: Debutant Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final in first attempt

Must Watch

PT2M43S

DNA: China hit by Delta Variant, 1.2 million people in Quarantine